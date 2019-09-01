Home

Gloria Desiree Meholic Travis of Wakefield, VA passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family. The daughter of Colonel James Meholic and Blanca Meholic of Sacramento, CA, Gloria is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Stanley Travis of Wakefield, VA, their three children, Sandra Griffin, Stephen Travis, and Scott Travis; daughter in law, Jessica Marilla Travis; her ten grandchildren; two great-grandchildren, and a sister, Deborah Meholic. Born in Panama City, Panama, Gloria was a long time resident of Wakefield, VA.

Adventuresome and creative by nature, Gloria loved the outdoors, all animals, was an accomplished artist, devoted wife and loving mother. Gloria was the heart and soul of her family, and will forever be missed. A private service was held at Wakefield Cemetery where she was laid to rest.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019
