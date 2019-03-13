|
Gloria Rogers Greene was born April 14,1952 to London and Martiel Rogers in Mobile Alabama. She transitioned back to her Heavenly Father on March 5,2019 in a peaceful sleep at her home. She is survived by her loving husband Johnny Greene and her two children Robert Walker Jr. and Latrisha Brown.Viewing will be from 3-7:00 PM Thursday at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com for the extended obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019