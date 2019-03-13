Home

Berceuse Funeral & Cremation Traditions
2609 Cunningham Dr.
Hampton, VA 23666
757-825-8070
Gloria Greene
Gloria Rogers Greene

Gloria Rogers Greene Obituary
Gloria Rogers Greene was born April 14,1952 to London and Martiel Rogers in Mobile Alabama. She transitioned back to her Heavenly Father on March 5,2019 in a peaceful sleep at her home. She is survived by her loving husband Johnny Greene and her two children Robert Walker Jr. and Latrisha Brown.Viewing will be from 3-7:00 PM Thursday at Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions, 2609 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton. Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Friday in the funeral home chapel. Entombment will follow at Parklawn Memorial Park. Please visit www.berceusefuneralhome.com for the extended obituary.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 13, 2019
