Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
7:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Hogg Funeral Home
Gloucester Point, VA
Goldie Raye Smith


1940 - 2019
Goldie Raye Smith Obituary
Goldie Raye Smith, 79, of Gloucester, passed away October 26, 2019 at her home following a lengthy illness. Goldie was born on March 1, 1940, in Achilles to the late Henry and Elizabeth Hall Brown. Goldie worked as a bookkeeper for Wallace Foods for many years. She was a lifelong member of Achilles Friends Church and had a deep faith, was a true southern lady and loved her family. Her husbands, William Hershel Smith, William Paul Rowe and brothers, Henry Brown, Jr. and Robert "Bobby" Brown preceded her in death.

She is survived by sons, Wayne Smith and Robert Keith Smith, grandchildren, Tabitha Schwartz (Greg), Brian Smith, great grandchildren, Logan and Laurie, brother, Tom Brown, sister, Corinne Gentile, special family friend Susan Dugan, a host of nieces and nephews, and her canine "Toby".

The family will receive friends Friday, November 1, 2019 from 7:00 until 8:30 pm at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point. Inurnment will be private.

In memory of our loved one memorial contributions may be made to Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, 7358 Main Street, Gloucester, VA 23061. Please visit www.hoggfh.com to share memories and condolences.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019
