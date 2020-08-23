Gordon Deane passed away August 18, 2020 at the age of 98.



He was proceeded in death by his wife Helen, father Cecil and mother Ethel, his brothers Leslie and Lawrence and his sisters Naomi Southard, Olive Johnson and Helene Reinhart.



He is survived by his daughter Sherry and her husband Ed Bushee; a grandson, David Bushee and his wife, Suzanne; and two great-grandchildren Nathan and Allison.



Gordon was born in Greene County, VA and graduated from Orange County High School. He served in the Army during World War II and received the Bronze Star and Purple Heart. After his service in the Army he went to work for Montgomery Wards and retired after 35 years.



Gordon was a dedicated husband and loving father and grandfather. He enjoyed reading, traveling, camping, fishing, cutting grass, working around the house and writing daily in his journal. His favorite place to be was at his home on the York River in Clay Bank.



The family would like to thank the staff at Walter Reed Convalescent and Rehab Center for their dedicated and loving care of Gordon.



Gordon was a member of Reedswood Christian Church and the family requests that in lieu of flowers memorial donations be made to Reedswood Christian Church, P.O. Box 1097 Gloucester, VA 23061. A memorial service for Gordon will be held on Saturday, August 29, 2020 in the chapel of the funeral home at 2:00 p.m. by Pastor Dave Thornton. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, Va. is in charge of arrangements.



