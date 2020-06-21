Gordon Lee "Tony" Merritt
Gordon "Tony" Lee Merritt, 77, entered eternal rest on June 18, 2020 after a short battle with lung cancer. Originally from Roanoke Rapids, North Carolina he has been a resident of Hampton, Virginia for the past 50 years.

He was preceded in death by his parents William Clarence and Lacie Merritt and a brother William "WC" Merritt, Jr. He is survived by his wife of 51 years Lucy Bedsaul Merritt, his brother Howard Merritt and his wife JoAnn of Roanoke Rapids, NC. He is also survived by his goddaughter, Kensley Larson and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Merritt was a member of Liberty Baptist Church. Tony served in the U. S. Air Force and retired from Cox Communications. He was an avid golfer who golfed with SUPSHIPNN as a team member. His hobbies included going to Casino's and working in his yard.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 11 AM-12 PM at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home. A public committal service will follow at 2 PM at Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery in Suffolk. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com

Published in Daily Press on Jun. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home
JUN
24
Committal
02:00 PM
Albert G. Horton Jr. Memorial Veteran's Cemetery
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

