|
|
Suffolk - Gordon "Mark" Buttles 68, passed away Monday, August 12, 2019 due to injuries from a motorcycle accident. He is predeceased by his parents, Lt. Col.(Ret) Gordon L. and MaryAnn Buttles and his brother, Scott Buttles. He was a lifetime member of Hampton Roads H.O.G, the Lafayette Gun Club and was a lifetime member of the NRA.
He retired from Dominion Energy Nuclear Power Plant after 34 years. After retirement he worked at Colonial Shooting Academy and then Suffolk Pawn and Gun.
He is survived by his loving wife, Donna Evans Buttles; four sisters, Onalee "SisAnn" Smith (Bill), Kari Henderson (Dave); Brooke Eure (Hank); Becky Key (Will); two brothers, Mike Buttles and Jeff Buttles; in-laws Beth Buttles, Sharon Robinson, Ron and Tim Evans, and a host of nieces, nephews, grand nieces, and grand nephews.
Mark was a kind and caring man who was always there for his family and friends. He was passionate about riding his Harley motorcycle and loved riding with friends. In May of this year he accomplished the number one item on his bucket list--he rode cross country from VA to CA. He was also passionate about firearms and teaching gun safety and responsibility to adults and teens, and served in numerous volunteer roles. Mark had so many interests and hobbies including competitive shooting, photography, golf, genealogy research, kayaking, sailing, and reading.
Being from an Air Force family, Mark was born in Las Vegas, NV, but also lived in Germany, France and Arizona before moving to Hampton, VA at the age of 10. He was a true southern gentleman who respected everyone around him and was kind to everyone he encountered regardless of whether he knew you or not. There are no words to describe how much Mark will be missed.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Mark's memory to a .
A memorial service will be held at 11:00 A.M. Friday, August 23 at Sturtevant Funeral Home, Portsmouth Blvd. Chapel, Portsmouth, VA.
www.SturtevantFuneralHome.com
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 18, 2019