Gloucester, Va.Gordon W. "Little Paul" Jenkins, 77 passed away on Friday, March 15, 2019 at his home. He was born in the Guinea part of Gloucester County and was the son of the late Leroy and Mary Ann Jenkins. He was a long time waterman and also worked as a carpenter. He also preceded in death by his siblings Bernard Jenkins, Lucille King, and David Jenkins and is survived by his wife Brenda Jenkins, daughter Theresa Stover(Emit), grandson Paul Watlet (Jonna, great grandsons Iziah Watlet and Aiden Watlet, and siblings Alice Jenkins, Carolyn Jenkins, Wayne Jenkins, Lester Jenkins, Donnie Jenkins, and Betty Belcher. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, March 23, 2019 from 11-12:00 p.m. with funeral services starting at 12:00 p.m. Following the service there will be a time of fellowship at the home of Theresa Stover. The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Gretes and the special angels at Fresenius Kidney Care. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.