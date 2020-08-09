Dr. Govind S. Khandelwal of Virginia Beach, Virginia, died suddenly at Lake Taylor Hospital on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Norfolk, Virginia at the age of 88.
Govind is survived by his son, Michael Khandelwal of Norfolk, Virginia, several former step-children, step-grandchildren, and step-great grandchildren in Virginia and North Carolina as well as two sisters and several generations of nieces and nephews in India, the U.S. and around the world, as well as hundreds of friends and former students in the U.S. and around the world. He is preceded in death by his parents and three brothers in India.
Govind was born on November 13, 1931 in Achnera, a small town near the Taj Mahal in Agra, India to Ram Swarup and Govindi Khandelwal.
After completing two Master's Degrees (Math, Physics) from The University of Bombay in India. He immigrated to the United States by way of boat, train, and plane in 1960, where he attended The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and received a Ph.D. in Physics in 1966. While at UNC, he was inducted into The Society of the Sigma Xi in 1965.
After marrying and moving to Virginia Beach in 1969 with three step-daughters, he began his career at Old Dominion University as a professor of physics. Soon the couple welcomed their son, Michael into their home, where over Michael's life, Govind served as a constant source of encouragement and love.
Govind was an accomplished professor and scientist, eventually working at both ODU and NASA Langley Research Center, where his work received at least two Certificates of Recognition from NASA in 1976 and 1983. The Space Shuttles heat shield's also saw the benefit of his research. He was made an Honorary Citizen of Tennessee by Gov. Buford Ellington in 1968 in recognition of his research.
"Govind was instrumental in establishing the Ph.D. program," says Gail Dodge, a dean of the College of Sciences at ODU. "He was a successful researcher and dedicated teacher, but he especially enjoyed teaching introductory physics."
He served throughout the years as the Graduate Program Director at ODU. In recognition for high scholarship in physics, he was elected as a member of Sigma Pi Sigma, National Physics Honor Society through ODU in 1971 and into the Phi Kappa Phi chapter at ODU in 1978. ODU awarded him The Research, Scholarship, and Creative Achievement Award in 1989; he was named an Eminent Scholar in 1990; he received a Service Recognition Award for 25 years of service in 1991; and was given ODU's Most Inspiring Faculty Award in 1994. He taught and advised thousands of undergraduate and graduate students, many who became life-long friends.
After retirement in 1998, Govind's passions turned to investments, and he served as a financial advisor to his son as well as dozens of family members and former students.
In 1979, Govind proudly became a United States citizen and voted in every election since. His car's dashboard is filled with "I voted" stickers from his election precinct.
Through his whole life, he was a fighter and was someone who never gave up and never saw an obstacle he could not overcome. He was a great father, and a great friend and family member to many. He was an example of what hard work could accomplish and what redefining and exceeding one's potential looked like.
A private virtual remembrance was held in early June. Donations in his name can be made to The Muse Writers Center, a nonprofit literary organization in Norfolk, Virginia, through their website: the-muse.org
. The family would like to thank the nurses, doctors, physical therapists, and staff at Leigh Hall Senior Living, Leigh Hospital, Lake Taylor Hospital, Visiting Angels, and for the most part at Virginia Beach General Hospital for their kindness and dedication.