1/1
Grace Mary Bowie
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Grace's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Grace Mary Bowie, 74, a resident of Williamsburg, VA died on September 12, 2020. Grace was originally from Rhode Island and had lived in Virginia for over 45 years. She was a secretary for Newport News Public Schools and Busch Gardens.

Grace was preceded in death by her beloved husband of over 50 years, James T. Bowie, Sr. and her son, Kevin E. Bowie. She is survived by her sons, James T. Bowie, Jr., Wade A. Bowie and wife, Laurie, and Derek R. Bowie and wife, Jennifer; her daughter-in-law, Tricia Bowie; her ten grandchildren: Kevin, Cullen, Dylan, Madison, Morgan, Grace, Nick, Emily, Peyton, and Lauren.

A Private Family Service will be held at Peninsula Memorial Park. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weymouth Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
September 17, 2020
To the Bowie family, I am so sad to hear about Grace passing away. She truly was one of the nicest people I ever knew. I was blessed to know her.
Pam (Bean) Barrett
September 15, 2020
Love you Grace
May your hearts soon be filled with wonderful memories of joyful times together as you celebrate a life well lived.
Claire Bowie
Family
September 15, 2020
Claire
Family
September 15, 2020
Faithful Wishes Wreath
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Claire Bowie
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved