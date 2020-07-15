1/2
Grace P. Ensley
1932 - 2020
Grace P. Ensley, 88, died Monday, July 13, 2020. Born in Jones County, NC, she had been a Hampton resident for the last 55 years. Upon her arrival in Hampton, she went to work at NASA until the birth of her second daughter. Once her children went to school, she went back to work, this time at Langley AFB and retired as an IT Systems Specialist. Known as a beautiful, kind, and gracious lady, her appearance was always impeccable, including her perfectly coiffed hair. She was highly intelligent and could fix almost anything, and thoroughly enjoyed working outside in her yard which she kept beautifully manicured.

Preceded in death by her husband of 47 years, Nelson B. Ensley; she is survived by her two daughters, Nora Hensley of Hampton and Carol Ensley of Alexandria.

Mrs. Ensley will be laid to rest with her husband in Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Arrangements by Berceuse Funeral and Cremation Traditions.

Published in Daily Press from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
