Gracie Miller
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory,
Gloucester, VA
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Olive Branch United Methodist Church
Burial
Following Services
Olive Branch United Methodist Church cemetery
Gracie M. Miller Obituary
Gracie Majette Miller passed away peacefully on December 23, 2019. Gracie was born October 16, 1916 to Charles Knight and Aurelia Powell Majette. She graduated from Cobbs Creek High School. Gracie was a member of Olive Branch United Methodist Church, the Olive Branch United Methodist Women and a founding member of the Piankatank Community League. She was also the honorary mother of the Harcum Hunt Club for over 70 years. Gracie was an amazing southern cook but was most famous for her homemade yeast rolls and chocolate layer cakes. Gracie was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, Wilson Larkin Miller, sisters, Annie Broaddus, Marie Broaddus, Eleanor Owens, brothers, Charles Majette and Quentin Majette, and niece Shirley Broaddus Callis. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, C.W. & Earlene Miller of Harcum, her granddaughter, Beth and husband, Marty Richardson of Lynn Haven, FL, great-granddaughters, Lindsey Richardson of Tampa, FL and Kathryn Richardson of Opelika, AL, nieces, Jane Broaddus Mitchem, Audrey Broaddus Jordan, Elizabeth Broaddus Rowe, Sue Broaddus Smith, and a nephew Gary Owens. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 6-7:30 p.m. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, December 29, 2019 at Olive Branch United Methodist Church. Burial will follow immediately at the Olive Branch United Methodist Church cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to either Olive Branch United Methodist Church or to Gloucester Volunteer Fire and Rescue. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester, is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 26, 2019
