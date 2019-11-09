|
Grant Eugene Kettler, a native of Kansas, age 74 of Gloucester died at his home Thursday October 17, 2019. Mr. Kettler retired from the US Coast Guard having served our country for twenty-three years, receiving numerous medals to include the National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star. For a short time, following retirement, he was associated with the Gloucester County Animal Control Department. Grant enjoyed relaxing while fishing, boating and watching his favorite NFL team Kansas City Chiefs. He is survived by his wife, Ellen, daughter Robin, son Scott, three grandchildren Lauren, Devin & Avery. The family will receive friends on Sunday November 10, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point followed by a 2:00 p.m. service in the chapel conducted by Pastor John Downs. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or visit support.woundedwarriorproject.org - Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019