Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Visitation
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
12:30 PM - 1:45 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Service
Sunday, Nov. 10, 2019
2:00 PM
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Grant Kettler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Grant Eugene Kettler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Grant Eugene Kettler Obituary
Grant Eugene Kettler, a native of Kansas, age 74 of Gloucester died at his home Thursday October 17, 2019. Mr. Kettler retired from the US Coast Guard having served our country for twenty-three years, receiving numerous medals to include the National Defense Service Medal with one Bronze Star. For a short time, following retirement, he was associated with the Gloucester County Animal Control Department. Grant enjoyed relaxing while fishing, boating and watching his favorite NFL team Kansas City Chiefs. He is survived by his wife, Ellen, daughter Robin, son Scott, three grandchildren Lauren, Devin & Avery. The family will receive friends on Sunday November 10, 2019 from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home, Gloucester Point followed by a 2:00 p.m. service in the chapel conducted by Pastor John Downs. Inurnment will be held at a later date. Should friends desire memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8516 or visit support.woundedwarriorproject.org - Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Grant's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -