|
|
Granville Craddock ("Heavy") Hall passed away peacefully at his home in Newport News on Saturday, April 25, 2020. He was born on August 10, 1936 in Richmond, VA, but moved to Newport News as a young child where he lived the rest of his life. Granville was a 1954 graduate of Newport News High School, a graduate of the Newport News Shipbuilding Apprentice School, and a U.S. Army veteran. He retired from Newport News Shipbuilding as a General Foreman in the Electrical Department (X31) after more than 40 years of service, and was later co-owner of Ann Marie's Subs in Denbigh.
He was preceded in rest by his parents, Edward P. and Nell Medley Hall; his brother, Edward P. ("Ted") Hall, Jr.; and his great-granddaughter, Grace Katherine Davenport. Left to cherish his memory are his daughter, Diane E. Fulton of Yorktown; son, G. Todd Hall (Tammy) of Caswell Beach, NC; stepson, Michael Warren (Brandy); stepdaughter, Lori Armer (Mike); grandchildren, Katie Davenport (Jake), Melissa Hall (Ray), Agatha Pilola (Michael), Sean-Michael Wilkinson, Christina Hall, Elizabeth Lyndsey Hall, Gabrielle Hall, Glen Warren, Jonathan Armer, and Sierra Warren; nine great-grandchildren; his sisters, Sherwood Hoge (Jeff) of Hubert, NC, and Katherine Rishebarger of San Antonio, TX, and their children; and a multitude of wonderful friends and loved ones.
Funeral arrangements are private. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled at a later date. The family requests that memorial contributions be made to the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Virginia Peninsula in Heavy's honor. Please see full obituary at www.peninsulafuneralhome.com. Arrangements and being handled by Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 30, 2020