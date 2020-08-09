1/1
Granville "Chris" Tillage
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Granville's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Granville "Chris" Tillage, age 83 of Gloucester Point, passed away unexpectantly at his home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A native of Gloucester, born on October 24, 1936, to the late Granville A. and Christeen W. Tillage. Following retirement from First Virginia Bank, Chris enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to auto auctions with his sons, and will forever reside in our hearts and memories. In addition to his parents, Brother Robert W. Tillage preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Timothy C. Tillage, Troy S. Tillage (Nikki), five grandchildren, Madalyn, Gabrielle, Evan, Ashton, and Brody Tillage; special family members, Alice Northam (sister-in-law), Dean Tillage, Jill Brown (Robert), Tracie Tillage, Rachel Powell and his faithful canine companion "Missy." The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Ken Waclo will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing is mandatory, and masks are required. The family would like to express appreciation and gratitude to William Walker and Barbara Kellum for taking such good care of Chris and Dr. Peter Zullo for his friendship and professional care. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, PO Box 9, Bena, Virginia 23018. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Aug. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory
3098 George Washington Memorial Highway
Gloucester Point, VA 23062
(804) 642-2136
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved