Granville "Chris" Tillage, age 83 of Gloucester Point, passed away unexpectantly at his home on Thursday, August 6, 2020. A native of Gloucester, born on October 24, 1936, to the late Granville A. and Christeen W. Tillage. Following retirement from First Virginia Bank, Chris enjoyed fishing, hunting and going to auto auctions with his sons, and will forever reside in our hearts and memories. In addition to his parents, Brother Robert W. Tillage preceded him in death. He is survived by two sons, Timothy C. Tillage, Troy S. Tillage (Nikki), five grandchildren, Madalyn, Gabrielle, Evan, Ashton, and Brody Tillage; special family members, Alice Northam (sister-in-law), Dean Tillage, Jill Brown (Robert), Tracie Tillage, Rachel Powell and his faithful canine companion "Missy." The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. at Hogg Funeral Home. A graveside service conducted by the Reverend Ken Waclo will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in Gloucester Point Cemetery. Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, Social Distancing is mandatory, and masks are required. The family would like to express appreciation and gratitude to William Walker and Barbara Kellum for taking such good care of Chris and Dr. Peter Zullo for his friendship and professional care. In memory of our loved one, memorial contributions may be made to the Abingdon Volunteer Fire & Rescue Squad, PO Box 9, Bena, Virginia 23018. Services under the direction of Hogg Funeral Home.



