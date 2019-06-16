|
|
Gray L Gardner
Gray L. Gardner, 77, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by his family.
He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 55 years and their children Kevin (Debbi), Kenny (Valerie) and Kelly (Mike); grandchildren, Cody and Colin Hansford; brother's Tim (Donna) and Mickey (Carol); sister-in-law Hazel Gardner and brother-in-law, Wally Hunter; nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked that donations be made to the .
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019