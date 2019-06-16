Home

Gray L. Gardner

Gray L. Gardner Obituary
Gray L Gardner

Gray L. Gardner, 77, peacefully passed away on Sunday, June 9, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 55 years and their children Kevin (Debbi), Kenny (Valerie) and Kelly (Mike); grandchildren, Cody and Colin Hansford; brother's Tim (Donna) and Mickey (Carol); sister-in-law Hazel Gardner and brother-in-law, Wally Hunter; nieces, nephews and numerous cousins.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family have asked that donations be made to the .

Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and words of condolence with the family.



Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 16, 2019
