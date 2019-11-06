|
Grayson M. Williams, Jr., 90, of Williamsburg passed away October 17th, 2019. He was pre-ceded in death by wife, Marion R. Williams, after 50 years of marriage.
Grayson retired from Sears as the National Display Director. He has been part of Toastmasters for an accumulative 40 years plus. Grayson was a master craftsman with wood. Along with childhood friend, Jody Dixon, they built their sailboat with only hand tools that Grayson sailed for more than 18 years. Most of the furniture was hand-made and designed by Grayson in his home he shared with Marion. He took creative writing classes through CNU and Christopher Wren in Williamsburg, which helped him write about his family genealogy. Grayson also wrote many stories about his life, which were compiled and printed in a book for his family and friends to enjoy. Grayson mentored and inspired so many people in his life and helped guide several Toastmaster Clubs to success.
He is survived by his current wife, Ulku Nouri; sons, Grayson M Williams, III and James M. Williams; daughter, Rebecca A. Wallace; daughter-in-laws, Debbie Williams and Sandy Williams; grandchildren, Heather Shockley, Grayson Williams, IV, Chris Wallace, Melissa Anderson and Daniel Wallace; 5 great grandchildren, Sister Louisa Walker; Sister Suzanne Leatherwood and other surviving relatives and friends.
A service will be held Sunday, November 10th at 2:30 pm at Nelsen Funeral Home, 3785 Strawberry Plains Rd, Williamsburg. Memorial contributions can be made to the . Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com
Published in Daily Press on Nov. 6, 2019