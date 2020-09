Gregoire Alan Welty, 57, of Williamsburg, was believed to have passed August 13, 2020. The family will receive friends on Saturday, September, 12, 2020 from 3PM to 6PM at Bucktrout Funeral Home. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 13, 2020 at King of Glory at 2PM and will be available to stream online at www.KOGVA.tv . Donations may be made online at www.tmcfunding.com