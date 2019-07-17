Home

Visitation
Thursday, Jul. 18, 2019
3:00 PM
Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church
Newport News, VA
Committal
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Albert G Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery
Suffolk, VA
Gregory Alan Schön, 71, of Newport News, passed away peacefully at home on July 12, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 16 years, Carol, and their daughter, Mikaela; his daughters, Pamela Schön, Amber Epps and Chelsea Schön; six grandchildren; brother, Geoffrey (Zafir); nephews and a niece. His sister, Michael Schön, predeceased him.

Born in Los Angeles and raised in Queens, New York, Greg joined the U.S. Army at 17. Shortly after his 18th birthday, he went to South Vietnam to serve with the Infantry Brigade 101st Airborne Division. He later served in SC, Germany, LA, TX (Orthotics School), CA and KY retiring in 1990 from Ft. Knox, after 20 years of service. Following his military career, Greg worked in Orthotics and Prosthetics at Orlando Regional Medical Center and at Hampton VA Medical Center, where he retired in 2013.

Greg was an active member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, where he was a dedicated Disciple class leader and beloved chaperone on youth mission trips and events. His passions included fishing, boating, smooth jazz, Gator football, board and card games, gym workouts, traveling, repairing cars, camping, entertaining by his fire pit and selecting good wines. Devoted to his family and friends, he was loved by all who knew him.

A "Celebration of Life" service, followed by family visitation and a meal, will be held Thursday, July 18, at 3 p.m., at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church, Newport News. A committal service with full military honors is Friday, July 19, 11 a.m., at Albert G Horton Jr. Memorial Veterans Cemetery, Suffolk. Memorial contributions may be made to CMUMC "Youth Ministries" or "Disciple/Small Group Bible Studies" fund.
Published in Daily Press on July 17, 2019
