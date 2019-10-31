Home

C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
(757) 245-4391
Viewing
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
12:00 PM - 5:00 PM
C. C. Carter Funeral Home - Newport News
3314 Roanoke Ave.
Newport News, VA 23607
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Works
1711 Madison Ave
Newport News, VA
Gregory E. Blythe Obituary
Mr. Gregory Eugene Blythe, husband of Mrs. Cassandra Blythe and father of Treshaun Davis, Gregory Blythe Jr., Travyon Blythe, Gregory Blythe III and Destiny Blythe, transitioned Saturday, October 19, 2019.

A viewing for the late Mr. Gregory Eugene Blythe will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Greater Works, 1711 Madison Ave, Newport News, Virginia. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019
