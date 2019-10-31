|
Mr. Gregory Eugene Blythe, husband of Mrs. Cassandra Blythe and father of Treshaun Davis, Gregory Blythe Jr., Travyon Blythe, Gregory Blythe III and Destiny Blythe, transitioned Saturday, October 19, 2019.
A viewing for the late Mr. Gregory Eugene Blythe will be held from noon until 5:00 p.m. Thursday, October 31, 2019 at C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc. Services will be held 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 1, 2019 at Greater Works, 1711 Madison Ave, Newport News, Virginia. Interment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Park. Services have been entrusted to C.C. Carter Funeral Home, Inc.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 31, 2019