Gregory (Greg) Paul Pinard, (62), of Newport News, VA passed on Sunday July 12th, 2020.



He leaves behind his mother, Takako J. Pinard, siblings, Linda M.C. Pinard, and Steven G. Pinard (Wife - Frederika), nieces and nephews, Kristin Maynard (Husband - Sasa Eric), Laura Sotack, Erin Pinard, Jonathan Pinard (Wife - Heather & Daughter- Brielle), Andrew Pinard, and his beloved dog Tyler. Greg was preceded in death by his father, Joseph L. R. Pinard, and his two dogs Buttons and Lucky.



Born at Ft. Eustis, VA, a son of an Army helicopter pilot, Greg moved frequently as a child living in Germany and Japan. He returned to Newport News, Virginia where he resided ever since.



Greg attended Thomas Nelson Community College and served as a maintenance technician at Busch Gardens Williamsburg and as an auto mechanic at various garages before starting his own company, Greg's Maintenance Service.



Greg was a true jack of all trades who could fix anything. He was the first to lend a helping hand repairing cars, installing new flooring, renovating, painting, landscaping or simply offering advice.



Greg always remained young at heart and was liked by everyone who had the opportunity to meet him. His distinct laughter could make anyone smile, and the loving bond he shared with his dogs warmed the hearts of all those who encountered them.



He will truly be missed. Rest In Peace, Greg.



Cremation Society of Virginia-Newport News is assisting the family.



