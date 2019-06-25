Greti Kravania Monroe of Mathews passed away on Saturday, June 22, 2019. Greti was born November 13, 1928, in Plezzo, Italy to Stanislav Kravania and Luise Prandstatter Kravania. Her young age was marked by World War II and surviving concentration camps. She met her late husband, Keith L. Monroe when he was stationed in her hometown. They married and traveled to the United States in 1947. During his service Colonel Keith and Greti Monroe moved thirty-seven times before retiring to Mathews. At that time, Greti began creating soft sculptures and antique looking characters, mostly Santas, each one dressed in a distinctive cloak made from a vintage quilt. She created her own line of arts and crafts called "Greti's Creations". Her Santas have become prized collector's items. She was a member of the Mathews Art Group and also exhibited and sold her crafts in the Put-in-Creek Carvings Art Gallery. She enjoyed spending time with her friends and family, especially her two grandsons. She is survived by her son Michael Monroe and her grandsons Mark and Eric Monroe. A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Wednesday, June 26, at Faulkner Funeral Homes, Foster-Faulkner Chapel, Mathews. Burial services will be held in Williamsport, PA. Special thanks to Gloucester House, Riverside Hospice, Natasha and Alex. Published in Daily Press on June 25, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary