Grover Thomas "Tom" Bryant passed away peacefully on February 27,2020. Tom was born in Hampton and was raised in Buckingham County.Tom was a member of Chestnut Memorial United Methodist Church. Tom was an active Mason for the past 58 years as well as past master of Warwick Lodge 336. Tom was also an Honorary member of the Masonic Bremond Lodge. Tom served his country with the United States Marine Corp. Owner of the Museum Barber Shop, he was a very popular barber for 61 years. Tom was employed by the York County School Division in 1999 as a bus driver for 15 years. He was known and loved by many students as Mr. Tom.
Tom is survived by his wife of 62 years, Doris Anne, daughter Teri Forman and husband Don, son and best friend Tommy, two grandchildren, Kelly Forman and wife Allison and Ashley Forman. He also was blessed with 4 beautiful great grandchildren Ava, Greyson, Vale and Savannah. Tom was dearly loved by them all.
Visitation will be Monday March 2nd at Peninsula Funeral Home from 6-7:30 PM. Funeral will be held on Tuesday March 3rd at Chestnut Memorial United Methodist at 11:00 AM with a short graveside service to follow. We will then return to Chestnut for a reception.
In lieu of flowers, a gift to Chestnut in memory of Tom has been requested.
