67, of Charles City departed this life on June 28, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Gail Hampton; one daughter, Gloria Gatling; two grandchildren, Breonna Gatling and Christian Dunn; two sisters; four brothers; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. The family will receive friends from 6- 8 p.m. Friday, July 3, 2020 at Wilson & Associates' - East Chapel, 5008 Nine Mile Rd., Richmond, where funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Sunday, July 5, 2020. Interment Little Elam Baptist Church Cemetery. www.wilsonafs.com