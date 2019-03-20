|
MSGT (Retired) Guy Barber Jr. entered into eternal peace March 15, 2019 at the age of 89 years. Guy was born May 25, 1929 in Kinston, NC. Guy retired from the Air Force after 30 years of service. He accepted Christ as his Lord and Savior and was a member of Chapel III, LAFB. Guy is survived by his beloved wife, Betty after 68 years of marriage. Two daughters, Cheryl Monroe of Little Rock, AR and Monica (Kenneth) Brandon of Hampton; son, Guy Barber III of Hampton; eight grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. The viewing will be from 1PM - 6PM on Thurs., March 21st and Nickelson~Cummings Funeral Home, 4304 Victoria Blvd. Hampton. Funeral service will be held at 11AM on Friday, March 22nd at the funeral home.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019