Guy Randolph "Randy" Warthan, 83, passed away September 7, 2020. Born to Minnie Elizabeth and Guy Bruce Warthan in Newport News, Randy grew up in Hampton and graduated from Hampton High School in 1955. He entered the IBEW electrical apprentice program after graduation working for electrical contractors throughout the Peninsula. After retiring from HRSD in 1999 as a maintenance electrician, he worked at Peninsula Funeral Home. Randy was a member of Chestnut United Methodist Church his entire life. He was a member and Past Master of Bremond Lodge #241 since 1959.
Leaving behind to cherish his memory are his wife and high school sweetheart of 64 years, Anne; two sons, Daniel Keith (Jenny) and Timothy Guy (Donna); three grandchildren, Christie, Morgan, and Zachery; and three great-grandchildren, Dashel, Noah, and Holley, who all loved their DeDad.
A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the mausoleum of Peninsula Memorial Park, with Masonic rites. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peninsula Food Bank or a charity of your choice
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.