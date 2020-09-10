1/1
Guy Randolph Warthan
Guy Randolph "Randy" Warthan, 83, passed away September 7, 2020. Born to Minnie Elizabeth and Guy Bruce Warthan in Newport News, Randy grew up in Hampton and graduated from Hampton High School in 1955. He entered the IBEW electrical apprentice program after graduation working for electrical contractors throughout the Peninsula. After retiring from HRSD in 1999 as a maintenance electrician, he worked at Peninsula Funeral Home. Randy was a member of Chestnut United Methodist Church his entire life. He was a member and Past Master of Bremond Lodge #241 since 1959.

Leaving behind to cherish his memory are his wife and high school sweetheart of 64 years, Anne; two sons, Daniel Keith (Jenny) and Timothy Guy (Donna); three grandchildren, Christie, Morgan, and Zachery; and three great-grandchildren, Dashel, Noah, and Holley, who all loved their DeDad.

A service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in the mausoleum of Peninsula Memorial Park, with Masonic rites. The family will receive friends one hour prior. Masks and social distancing will be required. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Peninsula Food Bank or a charity of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Blvd., Newport News, VA 23601.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Press on Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
12
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
mausoleum of Peninsula Memorial Park
SEP
12
Service
03:00 PM
mausoleum of Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
1 entry
September 9, 2020
I was very sorry to hear of Randy’s death.
A friend for many years,Randy was always friendly and helpful,especially when he was at Peninsula Funeral home.Always helping families and friends at funerals.A true mason who practiced what he learned
Anne,we are thinking of you
Charles Friedman
Friend
