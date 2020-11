When I heard about Gwen passing, I was in a state of shock , because we was together on Friday & Saturday night and we always talked about cooking something ! The short time that I known her I enjoyed her talking about family (especially her husband, her son , her mom and her sister Judy) She will truly be miss you Gwen Jones ! Your friend JoAnne Jones & Solomon Jones Jr -931 Mason Street Hampton, Va

JoAnne R Jones

Friend