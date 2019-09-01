|
|
Gwendolyn Ruth Celeste Roberts (Jones) of Hampton and Charles City, VA passed away peacefully on August 28th in Williamsburg, VA with family and friends by her side.
Gwendolyn was born on April 18, 1933 to the late Thomas and Nora Jones. She had a wonderful and fulfilling life. She had a way of making the best of every situation and was often known to say, "There ain't nothing to it, but to do it." Many drew strength from her positive outlook on life.
Gwendolyn attended Virginia State College where she met her husband of 49 years Vaughn. She received her Bachelors Degree in Education and became a member of Sigma Gamma Rho Sorority, Incorporated. She was a VSU Trojan through and through. She later received her Masters Degree from Hampton Institute, now Hampton University through the National Teachers Corps. She was a Life Member of the National Education Association. For over 25 years, she dedicated her life to Early Childhood Education in the classrooms of Moton and Langley Elementary schools teaching Kindergarten through 6th grade. She had a tremendous influence on many families in Hampton, often teaching both parents and their children. She couldn't go anywhere in Hampton without bumping into one of her students and she never met a stranger.
Gwendolyn had a tremendous passion for children (not "Kids"), as she did not like that word for it reminded her of Billy goats. She coached Boys Club Baseball, taught Sunday school and Vacation Bible School, served as a Cub Scout Den Mother at Antioch Baptist Church. She always attended football games at Gosnold Hope Park and Darling Stadium, and school band and choral concerts in support of the neighborhood children. She loved all children and in return, they loved her.
Gwendolyn was a lifelong Christian and Biblical Scholar. She was baptized at a very young age at Saint John Baptist Church in Charles City, VA. In 1963, she and her family joined Antioch Baptist Church in Hampton, VA, where she was a member of the Senior Choir, Women's Choir, Gleaners Club, Weekly Bible Study Group, and served as the Church Clerk. Gwendolyn loved her church hats and church songs.
Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Vaughn Gardie Roberts of Kings Mountain, NC; two brothers, Carlton L. Jones of Varina and Thomas E. Jones, Jr. of Charles City, VA; three sisters, Irene J. Morton of Charles City, Vassie Overby Seldon of Spring Grove, and Clarice J. Jones of Hampton, VA and a granddaughter, Noralicia Brown.
She is survived by her sons, Von Jose (Jenny) Roberts of Williamsburg, VA, Bryan (Cassandra) Roberts of Fairfax Station, VA; daughters, Donna Lundy of Petersburg, VA and LaDonne (Lee) Archer of Hampton, VA; three grandsons, three granddaughters, three great granddaughters, one great great granddaughter and a host of nieces, nephews and family who will treasure her love and inspiration forever.
A celebration of her life will be held on Wednesday, September 4 at 11 a.m. at Antioch Baptist Church, 1563 Old Buckroe Rd, Hampton, VA. Followed by interment at Hampton Memorial Gardens.
A viewing will be held on Tuesday, September 3nd from 2 to 5pm followed by visitation from 5 to 7pm at the funeral home.
Services of comfort entrusted to Smith Brothers Funeral Home, 545 E. Mercury Blvd, Hampton, VA, 757-723-4117
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 1, 2019