Gwenith "Gwen" V. Holland, 75, a life-long resident of Newport News, Va. passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home. She was an active member of Temple Baptist church. Gwen graduated from Warwick High School and attended Blue Field College. Her career endeavors included school teaching, banking, and real estate.Gwen was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John James "Johnny" Holland and her parents Russell and Peachie Howard. She is survived by her two sons, John "Jay" James Holland, IV and Michael "Marty" Holland; brother, Russell Howard, Jr.; grandson, Christopher A. Holland who she raised as her third son; three other grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends, Thursday, June 13 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Wes Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019