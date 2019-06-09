Home

POWERED BY

Services
Peninsula Funeral Home
11144 Warwick Boulevard
Newport News, VA 23601
(757) 595-4424
Resources
More Obituaries for Gwenith Holland
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gwenith V. "Gwen" Holland

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Gwenith V. "Gwen" Holland Obituary
Gwenith "Gwen" V. Holland, 75, a life-long resident of Newport News, Va. passed away on Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at home. She was an active member of Temple Baptist church. Gwen graduated from Warwick High School and attended Blue Field College. Her career endeavors included school teaching, banking, and real estate.Gwen was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, John James "Johnny" Holland and her parents Russell and Peachie Howard. She is survived by her two sons, John "Jay" James Holland, IV and Michael "Marty" Holland; brother, Russell Howard, Jr.; grandson, Christopher A. Holland who she raised as her third son; three other grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.The family will receive friends, Thursday, June 13 from 6:00 to 7:30 p.m. at Peninsula Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held Friday, June 14, at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Wes Taylor officiating. Burial will follow in Peninsula Memorial Park. Memorials may be made to Temple Baptist Church, 235 Harpersville Road, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on June 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Peninsula Funeral Home
Download Now