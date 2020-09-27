Gwyndolin "Susie" Harrison, 70, passed away on Thursday, September 24, 2020. She was a native of Hampton, Va and a resident for over 65 years. Susie was a flower retailer at Costco where she worked for 3 years until 2008. She is preceded in rest by her parents, Clyde and Veria Powell; and also Carl Powell, Brenda Matthews, and Ronnie Powell. Susie is survived by her husband of 48 years, Thomas "TR" Harrison; brothers, Clyde Powell Jr., Bobby Powell, Larry Powell, and Michael Powell; sister, Linda Coy; and goddaughter, Ashley Nicole LeVasseur. The family will receive friends at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home, 2551 N. Armistead Ave., Hampton, Va 23666. A Celebration of Life will follow at 12noon with a burial at Parklawn Memorial Park. Friends are encouraged to visit parklawn-woodfh.com
to share memories and words of condolence.