H. Dwight Gwaltney Obituary
H. Dwight Gwaltney, 72, of Smithfield died at home on April 17, 2019. He was predeceased in death by his parents, Horace D. and Doris Darden Gwaltney and sister Aileen Edwards all of Smithfield. Dwight began working just out of high school at what was then Gwaltney of Smithfield (and then became Smithfield Foods). He served there in a variety of capacities over the years until his retirement. He was a member of Bethany United Methodist Church and had been a member of Moonlight Hunt Club. He is survived by his wife, Rev. Becky Gwaltney of Smithfield and daughter Megan Elizabeth Gwaltney of Philadelphia PA. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations sent to Bethany United Methodist, c/o Raymond Edwards, 13088 Mill Swamp Road, Smithfield, VA 23430 or Uzzell United Methodist, 15363 Uzzell Church Rd. Smithfield. Condolences may be registered at RWBakerFH.com
Published in Daily Press on Apr. 20, 2019
