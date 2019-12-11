|
|
Harry Michael "Mike" Cash, 68, passed away on Tuesday, December 10, 2019, at the Warwick Forest Retirement Community in Newport News, VA. Mike was born January 14, 1951 and grew up and later resided in Newport News. He graduated from Newport News High School in 1970 and served three years in the United States Army. He later worked and retired from Newport News Shipbuilding after 27 years as an Electrician in Department X31. After retirement, he moved to Yorktown, where he enjoyed more time for his hobbies and working part time at the True Value Hardware store in Yorktown.
Mike was artistic and painted as a young man, but spent most of his life working with his hands and sharing his talents in the form of woodworking through handmade wood furniture and decorations for his home. He also enjoyed landscaping, working in his yard, and making his own home improvements. He will be remembered as a loving husband, father, son, brother, and friend who enjoyed helping and spending time with others.
He was predeceased by his mother, Margaret Ann Cash Pugh; father, Harry Junior Cash; older brother, Ronald C. Cash; and younger sister, Eva Jo Cash. He leaves to cherish his memory his ex-wife, Mary Sue Cash of Catawba, VA; older son, Jason Cash and his wife Lisa and their daughter Maisey, of Catawba, VA; and younger son, David Cash and his wife Jesi and their children, Lily, Emma, and Brody, of Newport News. He also leaves behind many loved family members, including nieces, nephews, and cousins
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Peninsula Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held Friday at Peninsula Memorial Park in Newport News.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to .
Arrangements are under the care of Peninsula Funeral Home, 11144 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23601.
Published in Daily Press on Dec. 11, 2019