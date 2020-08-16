1/1
H. Rogers Hamilton
Hugh Rogers Hamilton, 86, finished up a brilliant run on earth on Thursday, August 13, 2020, after a quick bout with lung cancer. He was born in Portsmouth, VA, on March 25, 1934, graduated from Newport News High School and The College of William and Mary, and lived most of his life in Yorktown. Rogers also lived in NYC, southeastern PA, and North Fort Myers, FL.

Rogers' acting career spanned 70+ years, and he was a computer programmer, writer, fisherman, carpenter, golfer, poker player, and friend to animals. He was preceded in death by his parents, Maude Walthall Hamilton and Harry Hugh Hamilton of Yorktown, VA. He is survived by his wife, Debbie Powell Hamilton, son John Rogers Hamilton of Coatesville, PA, and daughter Angela Lanier Hamilton and son-in-law Grant Philip Meek of Vancouver, BC. Thanks to Hope Hospice of Fort Myers for their kindness. Read the story of Rogers' life at baldwincremation.com or stories.editingforpeople.com.

A private remembrance will be held once Covid is over and the world is back to whatever passes for normal. In lieu of flowers or donations, the family encourages everyone to vote for Joe Biden.

Though his run is over, Rogers Hamilton endures. From all who crossed paths with him: Standing ovation.

Published in Daily Press on Aug. 16, 2020.
