Hailoves (Hail) Stallings, Sr., husband of Almetter Wright Stallings, transitioned to his eternal home on January 13, 2020 at Hospice Veterans Administration Center, Hampton, VA. Viewing will be at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel in Newport News, VA, Friday, January 17, 2020 from noon to 6 pm. Services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 noon at First Church of Newport News (Baptist), 2300 Wickham Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. www.cookebros.com.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020