Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
757-380-0251
Viewing
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Cooke Bros Funeral Chapel & Crematory - Newport News
1601 27th St
Newport News, VA 23607
Service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
12:00 PM
First Church of Newport News (Baptist)
2300 Wickham Ave
Newport News, VA
Hailoves Stallings Sr. Obituary
Hailoves (Hail) Stallings, Sr., husband of Almetter Wright Stallings, transitioned to his eternal home on January 13, 2020 at Hospice Veterans Administration Center, Hampton, VA. Viewing will be at Cooke Brothers Funeral Chapel in Newport News, VA, Friday, January 17, 2020 from noon to 6 pm. Services will be Saturday, January 18, 2020 at 12 noon at First Church of Newport News (Baptist), 2300 Wickham Ave, Newport News, VA 23607. www.cookebros.com.
Published in Daily Press from Jan. 16 to Jan. 17, 2020
