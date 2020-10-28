1/1
HAKSOON KO LEGGE
Haksoon Ko Legge, 83, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born in Korea and was the youngest of 9 children. She moved to the U.S. and lived in Newport News for 43 years. Haksoon was a floral arranger with The Williamsburg Pottery and a member of Peninsula Korean Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent P Legge; her grandson, Eric VanNostrond and her longtime companion, Byung Ok Kang. She is survived by her sons, John Legge and wife, Renee; Sung Nam Co; her daughter, Gina VanNostrond and step-daughter, Soo Kang and husband, Hyung Kim; her 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild all of Newport News. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by Rev. Luke Do of Peninsula Korean Baptist Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.

Published in Daily Press on Oct. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
06:00 - 07:00 PM
Weymouth Funeral Home
OCT
31
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
