Haksoon Ko Legge, 83, passed away on Saturday, October 24, 2020. She was born in Korea and was the youngest of 9 children. She moved to the U.S. and lived in Newport News for 43 years. Haksoon was a floral arranger with The Williamsburg Pottery and a member of Peninsula Korean Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent P Legge; her grandson, Eric VanNostrond and her longtime companion, Byung Ok Kang. She is survived by her sons, John Legge and wife, Renee; Sung Nam Co; her daughter, Gina VanNostrond and step-daughter, Soo Kang and husband, Hyung Kim; her 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild all of Newport News. The family will receive friends from 6:00 – 7:00 p.m., on Friday, October 30, 2020 at Weymouth Funeral Home. Masks are required before entering the building as well as social distancing. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by Rev. Luke Do of Peninsula Korean Baptist Church. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.



