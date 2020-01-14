Home

Weymouth Funeral Home
12746 Nettles Drive
Newport News, VA 23606
757-930-2222
Graveside service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
Peninsula Memorial Park
HAL PERRY Obituary
Hallet P. "Hal" Perry, Jr., 76, passed away after a long period of declining health on January 11, 2020. He grew up in the Indian River Park neighborhood of Hampton. He was educated by the Newport News Public School System. He retired from the City of Hampton in the Parks and Recreation Department as a landscaper and equipment operator after 35 years of dedicated service. He was once honored as the "Employee of the Year."

He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church of Newport News, serving his Lord and Savior as a Deacon, choir member and the A-Team. He was a NASCAR fan, especially Bill & Chase Elliott.

Hal was the oldest son of Hallet Parker "Buck" Perry and Thelma Stallings Perry. He is survived by his brother, Ronald "Ron" Perry (Diane); his niece, Delanie P. Kaplan of Austin, TX; nephew, Parker A. Perry of Windermere, FL and two grand-nephews, Caleb and Abbott.

A Graveside Service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, January 17, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park by Dr. Randy Shepley and Rev. Dennis Adams. A thank you of appreciation to his many friends, caretakers and staff at the James River Convalescent & Rehab Facility, Jefferson Wing. Memorial donations may be sent to the Building Fund of First Baptist Church, Newport News, 12716 Warwick Blvd, Newport News, VA 23606. Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 14, 2020
