Hannah Michele Belvin of Poquoson, VA passed away unexpectedly on January 15, 2020. "We love our Little Miss Hannah" and at only 23, Hannah touched countless hearts. She had the most contagious smile and laughter that could change the mood of the room instantly. The simplest things in life would excite her: McDonalds French Fries and Sweet Tea, long car rides with family while listening to music -preferably loud, wind in her hair and sun on her face. She lit up our souls without words; just her smile and laughter said it all. Hannah traveled at the speed of love. Her family wants to thank everyone that shared a part in her life.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Larry and Doris Butkus. She is survived by her beloved and devoted parents, Frank R. and Aimee M. Belvin; sister, Cailah Chase Belvin and fiancé Aren Christensen; brother, Franklin "Cayman" Belvin; grandparents, T. Frank and Jan Belvin; aunts and uncles, Missie and Tony Reed, Mike Butkus, Larry Butkus and Gail Kirk; cousins, Savannah, Allie and Trevor Reed and many other extended family members.
There will be a time to share Memories of Hannah on Thursday, January 23, 2020 from 6:00-6:30 p.m. at Weymouth Funeral Home with visitation to follow until 8:00 p.m. A Graveside Service will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at Peninsula Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in honor of Hannah Belvin, to St. Mary's Home for Disabled Children at 6171 Kempsville Circle, Norfolk 23502 (www.saintmaryshome.org). Arrangements by Weymouth Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Jan. 19, 2020