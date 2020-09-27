1/1
Hardy William Cash Sr.
1928 - 2020
Hardy William Cash, Sr., 92, died September 24, 2020. He was born August 7, 1928 at the family home on Duke of Gloucester Street in Williamsburg, Virginia. He was the youngest of eight children and the only son of Hardy and Leta Suggs Cash. His father died 10 months later, just 4 months before the Stock Market crashed in 1929, leaving his mother to raise the children on her own. It was an extremely difficult struggle for the family, impacting all of them for the rest of their lives.

In the late 30's the family moved to Hampton, where Hardy attended George Wythe Junior High School, and graduated from Hampton High School in 1946. In 1947, Hardy went to work for the City of Hampton as a timekeeper, and remained with the City for the next 64 years. He was recognized by the Guinness Book of Records as the longest serving municipal employee with the same employer. He also held the positions of Purchasing Agent, Zoning Administrator and Ombudsman.

Hardy was an active member of St. Rose of Lima Catholic Church since 1953, serving as an usher there for over 50 years. In 1965 Hardy was the coach of a youth league football team at St. Rose's, a team that he also helped to form; which was one of the first racially integrated youth sports teams in the city. He also coached integrated baseball and basketball teams at St. Rose's into the early 1970's.

In 1953 Hardy married Catherine Sawyer Cash, who died in 1983. Hardy married Peggy J. Cash in 1989 who survives him. Hardy was also preceded in death by his parents and siblings Doris, Margaret, Virginia, Kay, Edna, Pauline and Helen, and his daughter Theresa Ann Cash, who died in 1970.

In addition to Hardy's wife Peggy, survivors include children Michael Cash (Donna) and Hardy Cash, Jr. (Sidony), both of Leesburg, Virginia, Paul Cash of Nottoway, Virginia, and Amy Cash (Ed) of Hampton; grandchildren Tyler Cash (Stephanie) of Los Angeles, California, and Molly Cash Ditka (David) of Leesburg, Virginia; and four great-grandchildren, Lucy and Maggie Ditka and Arthur and Calvin Cash. Hardy is also survived by stepdaughters Melissa Nelms (Danny) and Kathryn Edmonson (Frankie); and step grandchildren Morgan Molihan, Jack Nelms, J.D. Grizzle and Mackenzie Grizzle, Lauren Edmonson and Kendall Edmonson.

Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, funeral and burial arrangements will be private but will be live streamed on the R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home Facebook page at 10 AM Tuesday September 29. A post-Covid memorial service may follow.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in the form of donations in Hardy's name to the Virginia Peninsula Foodbank, https://hrfoodbank.org/get-involved/. Condolences may be left at rhaydensmith.com.

Published in Daily Press on Sep. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
September 25, 2020
It was a privilege to have Hardy for a boss for 17 years in Zoning. We were a family. May God give his family peace.
Agnes Dale
