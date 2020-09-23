Harley Lester Miller, of Hayes, Va. went to be with Jesus on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at his home with his wife by his side. Harley was a member of Petsworth Baptist Church. He retired from Bethlehem Steel in 1985. He enjoyed his family, life, golfing, bowling and square dancing.



He is survived by his wife Milinda J. Miller, children Brenda Snyder(Dan), Sandy Preel(Sam), Myra Redman(Michael), and Glenn Miller(Elaine), grandchildren Lynn, Eric, Cheryl, Nicole, Kyle, Laura, and Alex, and five great grandchildren.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 26, 2020 at 3:00 p.m. at Petsworth Baptist Church, Gloucester, Va. Memorial donations may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital. Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements.



