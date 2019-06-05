Home

Harlin W. Smith Jr. Obituary
Harlin W. Smith Jr. of Yorktown, VA passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born in Grundy, VA on August 29, 1941. He is survived by his sisters Ermalee Smith, Delores Cole and his beloved dog Sam. Harlin graduated from the Newport News Shipyard apprentice school and worked for 42 years as a pipefitter supervisor. A founding member of the Independent Hunt Club of King William County. He is preceded in death by his parents Harlin W. Smith Sr. and Cynthia Lee Smith; his wife Elizabeth Paisley Smith, son Harlin W. Smith III and brother Philip Noil Smith. A viewing for family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 6, 2019 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at Parklawn-Wood Funeral Home 2551 N. Armistead Ave Hampton, VA 23666. A funeral service will be held Friday, June 7, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Friends are encouraged to visit www.parklawn-woodfh.com to share memories and offer words of condolence with the family.
Published in Daily Press on June 5, 2019
