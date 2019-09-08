Home

W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home - Newport News
210 Harpersville Road
Newport News, VA 23601
(757)-596-6911
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
12:30 PM
Parkview United Methodist Church
912 Briarfield Road
Newport News, VA
Harold Delone Hayes Obituary
Harold Delone Hayes, "Pete", 86, died on Saturday, August 24, 2019. He was a native of Georgia and had been a Peninsula resident for over 75 years. Harold was a member of Parkview United Methodist Church and served in the U.S. Army. He was a firefighter for 7 or 8 years with Newport News Fire Department and retired from Civil Service as a firefighter after 30 years service at Fort Eustis, Langley Air Force Base and the Coast Guard in Yorktown. Aside from his professional career as a firefighter, he loved to build homes and was considered an entrepreneur.

Preceded in death by his wife Edith of 54 years, he is survived by 2 children, Jeff Hayes (Lisa) of Ohio, and Robin Goodwin (Michael Weaver) of Carrollton; a sister Barbara Austin of Newport News; and 2 grandchildren, Jeremy Delone Hayes and Shannon Denise Hayes.

A memorial service celebrating his life will be held at 12:30 PM on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at Parkview United Methodist Church, 912 Briarfield Road, Newport News. Burial will be private at a later date.

Arrangements by W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home.
Published in Daily Press on Sept. 8, 2019
