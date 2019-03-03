5/5/1932 - 2/28/2019Harold "Slag" Clark, 86, passed away in his home Thursday, February 28th surrounded by his family and friends. He was preceded in death by his first wife Mildred of 57 years.He leaves behind his wife Margaret (Peggy) Clark, his children Judy (Stan) Sawicki, Robert (Rene) Clark, Alice (Johnny) Patterson, his grandchildren Curtis (Dorie) and Ryan Hare, Bobby (Tonya) Clark, Stacey (Brandon) Major, Richard and Brandy Fucarino, Adam and Delaney Clark; six great grandchildren; three sisters Stella Long, Audrey Moore and Hazel; one brother Densey Clark and several nieces and nephews. Harold served in the Army in the Korean war and went on to serve in the Navy reserves for over 30 years. He was also a Mason. He was a member of the Plumbers and Pipefitters local 540. Harold had a passion for welding that he shared with students by teaching at New Horizons.He loved shooting pool in his garage with friends, taking long drives with his favorite dogs Gidget or China in his arms, scratching lottery tickets and fishing. A special thanks to his friend Omar, whom he met late in life and enjoyed his companionship.He was loved by many and will be missed by all. Visitation will be at W. J. Smith & Son Funeral Home Monday March 4th from 6-7 PM.A funeral service will be Tuesday March 5th at 12:00 noon at the funeral home with burial following in Peninsula Memorial Park with military honors. Please leave online condolences at www.wjsmithandsonfh.com Published in Daily Press on Mar. 3, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary