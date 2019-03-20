|
Harold Wayne Crump, fondly known as "Captain Crump", began his life on February 5, 1938 to the loving parents of Charles and Della Crump. At an early age he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized at Mount Gilead Baptist Church. He was called home by our Lord and Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.His Home Going Celebration will begin on Friday, March 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 727 W. Scotland St., Williamsburg, Virginia from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The Home Going Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church.Professional services are provided by Nelsen Funeral Home of Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019