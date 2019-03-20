Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
3785 Strawberry Plains Rd.
Williamsburg, VA 23188
(757) 565-1141
For more information about
Harold Crump
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Crump
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Wayne Crump

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harold Wayne Crump Obituary
Harold Wayne Crump, fondly known as "Captain Crump", began his life on February 5, 1938 to the loving parents of Charles and Della Crump. At an early age he accepted Jesus Christ as his Savior and was baptized at Mount Gilead Baptist Church. He was called home by our Lord and Savior on Friday, March 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.His Home Going Celebration will begin on Friday, March 22, 2019 at First Baptist Church, 727 W. Scotland St., Williamsburg, Virginia from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM. The Home Going Service will be held Saturday, March 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at First Baptist Church.Professional services are provided by Nelsen Funeral Home of Williamsburg. Online condolences may be shared at www.nelsenwilliamsburg.com.
Published in Daily Press on Mar. 20, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nelsen Funeral Home - Williamsburg
Download Now