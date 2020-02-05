|
|
Harriet Corson Simpson, 81, of Hayes, VA (formerly of Newport News), left her earthly home and moved into the arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Sunday, February 2, 2020. Surrounded by her husband and children, Momma yielded to the complications of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Disease.
Although Harriet excelled in her careers in banking, business administration (Thor Power & Tool Co.), and office managment for Harry D Simpson, Jr, DDS, her greatest strength and the legacy she leaves is that of a devoted wife, Godly mother, supportive grandmother, loving great-grandmother and endearing friend. Her love for Christ, her family, and others goes "beyond mere words".
Shortly after graduating from Newport News High School in 1956, Harriet married her high school sweetheart, Harry D. Simpson, Jr. During their nearly 64 years of marriage, they were blessed with 4 children (Debbie, Doug, Diane, and Dean), 14 grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren. Harriet (affectionately called MawMaw) was a longtime member of Northside Christian Church and the Praymates Bible School class. She loved music, theater, vacations, scrapbooking, cross-stitching, knitting, and most importantly, her church and family. She and PawPaw literally traveled the world in support of their children's, grandchildren's, and great-grandchildren's performances and sporting events.
Harriet was the daughter of the late Raymond and Elizabeth Corson. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Harry D Simpson, Jr., daughters Debbie Legg and Diane Curfman (Greg), and sons Doug Simpson (Mary) and Dean Simpson (Shannon). She is also survived by her grandchildren: Jerry Legg (Katey), Joey Legg (Sarah), Josh Legg (Casey), Casey Simpson-Hasey (Dave), Clay Simpson (Erica), Paige Simpson, Elizabeth Major (Nick), Katie Gardiner (Ryan), Steven Curfman (Kayla), Christopher Curfman (Alexandria), Jason Curfman (Danielle), Jesse Simpson, Ashlee Hellman (Austin), and Will Simpson. Survivors also include her great-grandchildren: Taryn Legg, Landon Legg, Tolson Legg, Van Legg, Caelyn Hasey, Brooks Kahn, Cali Simpson, Liam Gardiner, Tucker Gardiner, and Jackson Curfman. Memories will also be cherished by brothers Butch Corson (Cindy) and John Corson (Janice), sisters-in-law Carolyn Simpson Knight and Terry Cooper, and numerous extended family members.
The family would like to thank the staff of Dr. Ronald Haggerty, Riverside Walter Reed Hospice, and Helping Hearts In-Home Care for their support and assistance in the care of our beloved wife and mother.
A Celebration of Life Service honoring Harriet - Momma - MawMaw - Motherto4Ds will be held at 11:00AM, Saturday February 8, 2020 at Northside Christian Church in Yorktown, VA with a reception immediately following. Interment will be held at a later time.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to either Northside Christian Church Building Fund (1300 George Washington Memorial Hwy, Yorktown VA 23693) or The Simpson Shirt Fund ? Boys & Girls Clubs of the VA Peninsula (11825 Rock Landing Dr., Newport News, VA 23606).
Arrangements by Hogg Funeral Home & Crematory, Gloucester Point, VA 23062.
Published in Daily Press from Feb. 5 to Feb. 7, 2020