Harriett Henzler George, 93, passed away on May 10 ,2019. She was born in Baltimore Maryland and resided there until moving to Gloucester in 1982. She was preceded in death by her husband Robert B. George and son Steven H. George, and is survived by her other son, Robert H. George, daughter-in-law Jenny George, grandchildren; Robert, Jennifer and Logan, as well as many close family members and friends. Harriett was an active community member and belonged to a number of organizations. She volunteered with Gloucester school system where she tutored children with reading disabilities. A celebration of life ceremony will be held at Grace Covenant Presbyterian Church on Saturday June 1 at 1:00 PM. In lieu of flowers a donation may be sent to Literacy Volunteers of Gloucester program. [email protected] Andrews Funeral Home & Crematory is in charge of arrangements
Published in Daily Press on May 19, 2019