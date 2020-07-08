Harriet W. Edwards, 75 of Hampton, VA answered the Heavenly Father's call to peaceful rest on July 2, 2020 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Tunica, MS on March 27, 1942 to the late Cleavy and Cleavon Whitmore. The family relocated to Fayetteville, NC where she graduated from E. E. Smith High School in 1964. In 1966, Harriet married the love of her life, David L. Edwards and from that union they had two beautiful children, David Jr. and Marleita. A devoted mother and proud military spouse, she was also a retired government contractor employed by NASA. She was a faithful member of Little Zion Baptist Church in Hampton, VA where she served as a Gleaner and a Church Aide. She leaves to cherish her loving memory her devoted husband David, children; David Jr. and Marleita, granddaughter; Milan and grandsons; Jalen, Treavonte, Jordan and Xavier. A walk-through viewing for Mrs. Edwards will be held on Thursday, July 9, 2020 from 10 am - 4 pm at Cooke Brothers Funeral Home, 1601 27th Street, Newport News, VA. A graveside celebration of life will be held on Friday, July 10, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens, 155 Butler Farm Road, Hampton, VA by Minister Kimberly Boone, Gray's Missionary Baptist Church, Hampton, VA.



