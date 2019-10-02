|
Harrietta Burt Ashley, 87, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 22, 2019. Harrietta was born October 2, 1931 to the late Napoleon Diggs and MaeEdith Farmville. She was a devoted wife, mother and friend who always put her family first. Left to cherish her memory are 3 sons, Norvell Ashley Jr. (France), Curtis L. Ashley (Sandra) and Michael D. Ashley (Joyce), 3 nephews, 8 grandchildren, several great grandchildren and 1 great-great grandchild. A homegoing service will be held 11 a.m., Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Rising Star Christian Church, Newport News. Viewing will be from 3 to 6 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home and two hours prior to the service at the church on Saturday. O.H. Smith and Son Funeral Home is honored to serve the family.
Published in Daily Press on Oct. 2, 2019