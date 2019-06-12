Harrison Edward Brauer died on June 8, 2019. Little Harrison fought a tough battle since his birth on July 11, 2018. He was beautiful with an angelic face, awesome hair, a gentle soul and a curious and impish spirit. He loved rocking on the porch with his Granny while listening to the sound of birds singing at dawn. He delighted in exchanging coos and squeals with his twin sister, and in face touching until the eye poking and hair pulling started. He loved listening to good music and even bad singing, his crinkly books, stroller walks and the sounds of the outdoors.Harrison is survived by his parents, Kathleen Waclawski and Clint Brauer, his brother, Caden and his twin sister, Julie; his grandparents, Kathy and Chris Brauer, Karen and Edward Holloway, and Joan Kennedy; his godfather, Joe Chop; his great grandparents, Robert Kennedy, Margie and Ernie White, and Shirley O'Reilly; and a very large and loving extended family. He was preceded in death by his grandfather,Anthony Waclawski.The family deeply appreciates all those who lovingly participated in the joy of Harrison's miraculous life,and the care received from CHKD, especially his neurosurgeon, Dr. Joseph Dilustro, and from Edmarc nurses, Jasna Krispinsky and Bekah Carcamo. In lieu of flowers, please donate in Harrison's memory to Edmarc Hospice for Children (https://edmarc.org/donate-now).A celebration of Harrison's life will be held at Immaculate Conception Church, 2150 Cunningham Dr. in Hampton on Friday, June 14, 2019 at 3 p.m. Condolences to claytorrollins.com Published in Daily Press on June 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary