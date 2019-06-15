|
|
Harry "Pee-Wee" Bland
Harry Leon Bland, 67, went home to be with the Lord on June 8, 2019. Pee-Wee was born in Newport News, VA on April 21, 1952. He was a painter by trade. He was preceded in death by his father and mother, Harry and Pinky Bland, his brother, Anthony Bland, and his sister, Gwendolyn Robinson. He leaves to cherish his memory 6 children, 15 grands, 2 great-grands, 4 sisters, and a host of other relatives and friends. Celebration of life will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, June 15th, at First Baptist Church Morrison, Newport News, VA.
Please sign guestbook at dailypress.com/obituaries
Published in Daily Press on June 15, 2019