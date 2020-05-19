Harry "Phillip" Bruner Jr.
1968 - 2020
of Waterford, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 51 years of age. Harry was born on June 13, 1968 in Charleston, West Virginia, son to Harry "Phil" Sr. (the late Jana) Bruner and Alline (Randy) Cheatham . Loving husband of Annette for 25 years; dear father of Brittney (Jason), Dianna, Phillip and Jennifer; proud Papa of Baylee; brother of Kent (Chris) Bruner-Burgess and Joey (Lindsey) Bruner. Also, loved by many nieces, nephews and extended family. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 from 3:00 PM until 7:00 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME, WATERFORD, due to the current pandemic, only10 people are allowed in the chapel at a time, and masks must be worn for entry into the building. We thank you for your patience when visiting. A private funeral service will be held. Interment Lakeview Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the family. Kindly keep Harry and his family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.

www.CoatsFuneralHome.com

Published in Daily Press on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
19
Visitation
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
