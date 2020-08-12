Harry Edward Keys, 79, of Williamsburg Va., went to be with the Lord on Friday, August 7, 2020. He passed away peacefully with family by his side after a courageous battle with Alzheimer's Disease.



He was born on July 8, 1941 in Jefferson PA. He graduated from Jefferson Morgan Senior High School in 1960. He was married for 39 years to his dream girl and high school sweetheart, Eva Laveta Pysh until she passed away unexpectedly in February 2000. He later found love again and married Nancy Farris.



Shortly after he married Eva, he enlisted in the Navy. While in the Navy he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Computer Science from Old Dominion University. After 20 years of service, he retired from the Navy as a Chief Warrant Officer. He completed graduate level work at George Washington University in 1978. In 1981, he accepted a position with the civil service intelligence group at Langley AFB and retired as a Systems Analyst Manager after 20 years. After retirement he worked several years as a private contractor.



Before his illness he was an active member of Smith Memorial Baptist Church in Williamsburg Va. where he cherished working with AWANAS and singing in the choir. While serving as deacon he especially loved working with the homebound.



Harry loved his family and always went out of his way to make sure everyone was happy. He was a selfless man who put others before himself. He had a magnetic personality and to know him was to love him. In his spare time, he loved to spend time with family, square dancing, playing pinochle and bridge, but most days you could find him at his second home, the golf course. He was an avid golfer which was obvious by the many trophies displayed around the house. He made so many holes in one that we eventually lost count.



He was preceded in death by his wife Eva Laveta Keys, his parents Ralph and Julia Keys, his brothers Ralph, George and Dave, his sisters Margaret(Peg) and Betty.



He is survived by his wife Nancy, son Harry David (Marcia), his daughter Cindy Shortt (Tim), Stepson Derrick, grandchildren Heather Mueller (Justin), Brittney Adney (Ryan), Great Grand Children, Taylor, Camden, Colton and Rylie, Brothers Lewis (Poss) and Tom, and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.



A private graveside service will be held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Hampton Memorial Gardens in Hampton. Due to the Corona Virus, a memorial service will be held at the Smith Memorial Baptist Church in Williamsburg at a later date.



Arrangements by R. Hayden Smith Funeral Home, 245 S Armistead Avenue, Hampton VA 23669.



